IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Loses Radar Contact In Assam; Search Operation Launched

Indian Air Force Su-30MKI | Representative image

Jorhat: Indian Air Force's (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet lost radar contact near Chokihola in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Thursday night and is feared to have crashed.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the aircraft went off radar, while the pilot is reportedly missing. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched a search operation in the area.

Taking to X IAF said, “An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated."

In June 2024 a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI had gone missing in Maharashtra's Nashik district. According to the air force, the aircraft had crashed near Shirasgaon village of Nifad tehsil, but the pilot and the co-pilot were able to eject safely.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI is a twin-engine, two-seat 4.5-generation fighter aircraft designed for air superiority missions. Originally developed by Russia’s Sukhoi, it is manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

With a range of about 3,000 km and the capability to fire the BrahMos missile, the Su-30MKI forms a key part of the Indian Air Force’s combat fleet. Currently, IAF operates around 270 Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs.