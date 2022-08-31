IAF seeks details from Boeing after US Army grounds Chinook heavy-lift helicopters

The Indian Air Force’s American-origin Chinook helicopters have started getting operationalised in the high-altitude locations including the Siachen glacier area in the Ladakh sector and are ferrying military equipment to higher reaches | ANI

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has sought details from American defence manufacturer Boeing about the reasons behind the grounding of the US Army's entire fleet of Chinook helicopters.

The IAF operates its fleet of 15 of Boeing-made Chinook helicopters which were acquired from the US and inducted into the service in March 2019.

"Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter fleet is still operational. India has sought details of the reasons which have led to the grounding of the entire fleet of US Army's Chinook CH-47 helicopters because of a risk of engine fires," Government officials told ANI when asked about the grounding of the American Army fleet.

As per reports from the US media, the American Army grounded its entire fleet of CH-47 Chinook helicopters because of a risk of engine fires.

Wall Street Journal quoted US Army officials said that they were aware of a small number of engine fires with the helicopters, and the incidents didn't result in any injuries or deaths.

The Indian fleet of Chinook choppers is based out of Chandigarh for operations in the north while another unit is located in Assam for taking care of the northeastern areas.

What is the Chinook helicopter?

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook is a tandem rotor helicopter developed by American rotorcraft company Vertol and manufactured by Boeing Vertol. The Chinook is a heavy-lift helicopter that is among the heaviest lifting Western helicopters. Its name, Chinook, is from the Native American Chinook people of Oregon and Washington state.

Capable of a top speed of 170 knots (200 mph; 310 km/h), upon its introduction to service in 1962, the helicopter was considerably faster than contemporary 1960s utility helicopters and attack helicopters, and is still one of the fastest helicopters in the US inventory.

The Chinook has unsurpassed ability to deliver heavy payloads to high altitudes, and is eminently suitable for operations in the high Himalayas.

The aircraft has been battle-tested in diverse, extreme conditions throughout the world, and has proven capability to operate in the wide range of conditions that typify the Indian subcontinent.

In 2020, Boeing completed the delivery of 15 CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopters to the Indian Air Force.

In February 2020, the Indian Air Force started using Chinooks at theatres such as Ladakh and Siachen Glacier to assist Indian forces deployed at the Indian borders with China and Pakistan.

(with inputs from ANI)