IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, pilot killed

A MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer in the evening during a training exercise killing onboard pilot Wing Commander Harshit Sinha. IAF in its recent tweet confirmed the death of the pilot expressing sorrow over the tragic incident.

The incident took place in Sudasiri village near the Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer.

"This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited. An inquiry is being ordered," Indian Air Force had earlier tweeted.

The administration has reached the spot and the investigation is underway.

Since 1970 more than 170 Indian pilots and 40 civilians have been killed in MiG-21 accidents. At least 14 MiG-21s have crashed between 2010 and 2013.

Earlier this month, the country’s most senior serving soldier, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, was killed in a helicopter crash in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

With him, the flying pilot, his wife, Madhulika Rawat, and 12 other armed forces personnel were also killed.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:04 PM IST