IAF Confirms Death Of 5 Personnel In Jorhat AN-32 Crash; Injured Co-Pilot Undergoing Treatment, Inquiry Ordered

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday confirmed the deaths of five personnel in the AN-32 transport aircraft accident at Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam, describing their deaths as a "supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

In a statement, the IAF said it deeply regrets the loss of Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The Indian Air Force deeply regrets the loss of five personnel in the An-32 accident at Jorhat, Assam. They made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," the force said, extending its deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Aircraft Crashed During Landing Approach

The accident occurred on June 13, 2026, while the AN-32 transport aircraft was approaching the runway at the Rowriah airfield inside Jorhat Air Force Station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to preliminary information, the aircraft developed a technical issue during landing, crash-landed within the airbase, split into two sections and caught fire. Visuals from the scene showed flames and thick smoke rising from the wreckage after the impact.

The co-pilot survived the crash and sustained injuries, while the remaining five personnel on board lost their lives.

Assam CM Says Authorities Await Detailed Report

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said authorities are awaiting a detailed report on the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"We know that there is a transport aircraft which developed some problem and faced an accident at Jorhat airport. We are waiting for more details from the Deputy Commissioner," Sarma told reporters.

The Chief Minister's remarks came shortly after emergency response teams were deployed to the crash site.

Court of Inquiry Ordered

The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the circumstances that led to the crash.

The investigation is expected to examine the aircraft's technical condition, the sequence of events during the landing approach and other operational factors that may have contributed to the accident.

The AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft extensively used by the IAF for logistics, troop movement and operational missions across the country.

Nation Mourns Fallen Air Warriors

The tragedy has triggered an outpouring of grief, with tributes pouring in for the five air warriors who lost their lives while on duty.

As the investigation begins, the focus remains on determining the cause of one of the Indian Air Force's deadliest aviation accidents in recent years, while honouring the service and sacrifice of those who perished.