IAF AN-32 Aircraft Crashes During Landing At Rowriah Airport In Assam's Jorhat, Pilot Feared Dead; VIDEO |

Jorhat (Assam): An Indian Air Force (IAF) Antonov AN-32 transport aircraft crashed while landing at the Rowriah Airport, also known as Jorhat Air Force Station, in Assam on Saturday. The pilot of the ill-fated military aircraft is feared dead after the crash.

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According to initial reports, the aircraft met with an accident shortly after landing at the airbase. Visuals emerging from the crash site show the AN-32 extensively damaged, with debris scattered across the area. Defence personnel and emergency responders were seen rushing to the spot and securing the crash site.

The aircraft reportedly caught fire after touchdown, with flames and smoke visible from parts of the wreckage. Firefighting teams were immediately deployed to bring the blaze under control.

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Photographs and videos circulating online show the transport aircraft severely damaged following the incident, while security personnel cordoned off the area to facilitate rescue and investigation efforts.

As of now, there are no confirmed reports of casualties or injuries among the crew members. However, the pilot is said to be feared dead. Authorities have not yet released details regarding the number of personnel on board at the time of the crash.

The Antonov AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft extensively used by the Indian Air Force for logistics, troop movement and supply operations, particularly in challenging terrains and high-altitude regions.

The cause of the accident remains unclear, and an official statement from the Indian Air Force is awaited. A detailed investigation is expected to be launched to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

Further details are awaited.