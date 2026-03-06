IAF Confirms Death Of 2 Pilots After Sukhoi Su-30MKI Fighter Jet Crashes In Assam’s Karbi Anglong During Training Mission

s Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar | X

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed that both pilots were killed after a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed during a routine training mission in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on March 5, 2026. The aircraft had taken off from the Jorhat airbase before losing contact with air traffic control.

Aircraft Lost Contact Shortly After Take-Off

According to a report in news agency , communication with the Russian-origin fighter jet was lost at around 7:42 pm shortly after it took off from the Jorhat airbase. Initial reports had indicated that the aircraft had gone missing, triggering a search and rescue operation in the hilly region of Karbi Anglong, around 60 km from Jorhat.

Search Operation Confirms Both Pilot Fatalities

Early information suggested that one pilot was missing, but subsequent search efforts confirmed that both crew members had died in the crash. The pilots have been identified as Squadron Leader Anuj and Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar, who were on a routine training sortie at the time of the incident.

Su-30MKI A Key Asset In IAF Fleet

The Su-30MKI is a two-seater, multirole long-range fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi and built in India under licence by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The Indian Air Force operates over 260 Su-30MKI jets, making it one of the backbone aircraft of India’s combat fleet.

Each aircraft is estimated to be worth over USD 50 million and is known for its advanced manoeuvrability and strike capabilities.

Previous Sukhoi Crashes Reported In Recent Years

In June 2024, a Su-30MKI fighter jet crashed in Nashik district of Maharashtra, while another Sukhoi aircraft went down shortly after taking off from the Gwalior airbase in January 2023.

Authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to determine the cause of the latest crash in Assam.