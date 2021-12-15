e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 01:13 PM IST

IAF Chopper Crash: PM Modi, other leaders condole death of Group Captain Varun Singh

He was the lone survivor of the crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.
FPJ Web Desk
Group Captain Varun Singh | File Photo

Group Captain Varun Singh, a decorated air warrior who was seriously injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, died on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru, the IAF said. It said the 'braveheart' Group Captain succumbed to his injuries this morning.

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," it said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders condoled the demise of Captain Singh.

"Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti." PM tweeted.

He was the lone survivor of the crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.

Group Captain Singh was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft was hit by a major technical snag last year.


With PTI inputs

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 01:13 PM IST
