IAF Chopper Crash: PM Modi, other leaders condole death of Group Captain Varun Singh

Group Captain Varun Singh, a decorated air warrior who was seriously injured in the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8, died on Wednesday at a military hospital in Bengaluru, the IAF said. It said the 'braveheart' Group Captain succumbed to his injuries this morning.

"IAF is deeply saddened to inform the passing away of braveheart Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed this morning to the injuries sustained in the helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. IAF offers sincere condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved family," it said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders condoled the demise of Captain Singh.

"Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti." PM tweeted.

Group Captain Varun Singh served the nation with pride, valour and utmost professionalism. I am extremely anguished by his passing away. His rich service to the nation will never be forgotten. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

Deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was battling with the injuries after the helicopter accident in Coonoor. May God bless the Brave's soul and give strength to his family. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2021

Advertisement

Pained beyond words to learn of the demise of IAF pilot, Group Captain Varun Singh. He was a true fighter who fought till his last breath. My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends. We stand firmly with the family, in this hour of grief. https://t.co/hZrdatjaAA — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 15, 2021

Heartfelt condolences to the family of Group Captain Varun Singh, who succumbed to his injuries, after having fought so hard for so long.

The country mourns the loss of this fighter.

ॐ शान्ति। — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) December 15, 2021

Tragic. Let us bow our heads in tribute to this brave warrior. Om Shanti https://t.co/LXq9bcyzcY — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 15, 2021

Advertisement

Deeply saddened to know that Grp Captain Varun Singh Ji, who was injured in the Coonoor chopper accident has passed away after waging a spirited fight for survival.

May his soul Rest in Peace.

Heartfelt condolences to his family & friends. @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/965SbO0Mfr — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 15, 2021

He was the lone survivor of the crash in which Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 armed forces personnel were killed.

Group Captain Singh was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft was hit by a major technical snag last year.



With PTI inputs

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 01:13 PM IST