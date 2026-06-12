‘I Won’t Speak Against Him’: Abhishek Banerjee Declines To Hit Back At Kalyan Banerjee

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee |

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday accused investigators of leaking information related to an ongoing signature forgery case and said he would approach the High Court over what he described as the disclosure of details from a matter that is still sub judice.

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Speaking to reporters outside his Kolkata residence, Abhishek claimed that several media reports citing unnamed sources were being fuelled by information allegedly shared by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). He maintained that he had not disclosed any details connected to the case and questioned how information was reaching the public domain.

“Many people are running source-based stories fed by the CID in connection with my appearance. We will move the High Court against these leaks when I am not sharing any information in this sub-judice matter,” he said.

His remarks came shortly after a team of CID officials visited his residence. Abhishek had arrived there after meeting TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee.

Addressing recent criticism from senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, Abhishek adopted a conciliatory tone, saying, “Kalyan Banerjee is older than me. He has the right to express his views. He has seen me from childhood. I won’t speak anything against him.”

The response follows sharp comments made by Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday, when he publicly declared that he would not represent Abhishek in any legal matter due to what he described as the latter’s “arrogant attitude.” The veteran parliamentarian said he had spent 45 years in the legal profession and alleged that he had been humiliated despite being senior both professionally and politically.

Kalyan Banerjee further blamed Abhishek for the party’s recent electoral setbacks and internal crisis, urging Mamata Banerjee to reconsider her reliance on her nephew. He claimed the TMC’s current predicament was linked to Abhishek’s leadership and asserted that he would stand by the party chief only if she distanced herself from him.