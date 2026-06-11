'Abhishek Destroyed TMC': Mamata Loyalist Kalyan Banerjee Asks Party Chief To Choose Between Him & Nephew - VIDEO

After TMC's defeat in the Assembly elections in West Bengal last month, party leaders have been deserting it as though it were a sinking ship, believing it will lead them nowhere but down. After over 60 MLAs led by Ritabrata Banerjee revolted against Mamata Banerjee and the party and claimed to be the "real TMC" in the Assembly, the TMC founder faced another setback as around 20 Lok Sabha MPs reportedly wrote to Speaker Om Birla extending support to the NDA. The exodus did not stop there, as four Rajya Sabha MPs have also reportedly resigned, dealing another blow to the embattled Mamata Banerjee.

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Now, Mamata loyalist Kalyan Banerjee has given an ultimatum to "Didi" to choose between him and her "arrogant" nephew, who, according to Kalyan, destroyed the party.

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Speaking to the media on Thursday, a rattled Kalyan Banerjee said, "I will not appear for Abhishek Banerjee in any case because I do not like his arrogant attitude. I have spent 45 years in this profession; all these people have worked with me as juniors. How can he humiliate me? I am senior to him in politics as well. He cannot do this. He needs to understand that it is because of him that we lost. He also needs to understand that the party is facing this crisis because of him."

"I cannot tolerate disrespect. I will urge Didi: if you will remain dependent on Abhishek Banerjee, then stick with him-leave me. But if you part ways with Abhishek Banerjee, then I am with you. He has destroyed our party," he added.