Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday refused to apologise or withdraw his criticism of the judiciary despite the Calcutta High Court issuing him a show-cause notice for criminal contempt, asserting that he had every right as an elected representative to question judicial decisions.

Returning from Delhi, the Diamond Harbour MP said he would not be intimidated by the court's notice, arguing that the Constitution and the people who elected him empowered him to question the functioning of constitutional institutions.

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The High Court earlier directed Banerjee to respond to the notice within 15 days, observing that his remarks and a subsequent social media post targeting the judiciary amounted to "ex facie criminal contempt".

Banerjee alleges unequal judicial treatment

Explaining his criticism, Banerjee alleged that judicial decisions reflected unequal treatment of political leaders. He cited the relief granted to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari in a case, contrasting it with the treatment of cases involving himself and his associates.

He also questioned why Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Biplab Kumar Deb had not faced similar contempt proceedings over their alleged remarks against the judiciary.

Questions over cases involving political leaders

Banerjee further alleged that his residence had been attacked but a molestation case was registered against him instead. He accused the judiciary of treating leaders differently based on their political affiliations and questioned why BJP leaders were not facing similar proceedings.

He also named former TMC leaders Mukul Roy and Arjun Singh, alleging that they received protection after joining the BJP.

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SIR controversy and next hearing

Linking the controversy to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Banerjee claimed that his party's defeat in West Bengal was linked to the manner in which the exercise was conducted.

He did not clarify whether he would submit his response within the 15-day deadline set by the High Court. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on December 8.

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