'I Won't Accept My Son's Body & He Has Been Punished': Mother Of Baruipur Rape Accused Prabhas Mondal After Encounter Death | VIDEO

In a shocking display of moral clarity that has left the nation stunned, the mother of Prabhas Mondol the primary accused in the Baruipur minor rape and murder case nhas refused to accept her son's body after he was killed in a police encounter on Wednesday morning. While speaking to ANI the mother said, "I won't accept body of my son. He has not done anything good. He has been punished for that. Police can do whatever they want with his body," has become the defining moment of a case that has shaken West Bengal.

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The Fatal Encounter

According to Baruipur Superintendent of Police, Prabhas Mondol was shot dead during the reconstruction of the crime scene. Police officials stated that Mondol attempted to snatch a service weapon from an officer and opened fire at the police team. In the retaliatory fire, Mondol sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The incident came after the victim a minor girl had gone missing on Saturday and was later found dead in a pond. The discovery triggered massive outrage and protests in the area, with locals demanding swift justice.

Mother's Unflinching Response

In an conversation with ANI, Sandhya Mondal, the accused's mother, recounted how police broke the news to her. "Two policemen came to my house just as I had woken up. They said your son is dead; would you like to go to the hospital? They said if I wanted to, I could go with them. I said, 'I cannot go, my husband is ill... I am not in a condition to go... You do whatever you want, I have no objection,'" she told the news agency.

Standing resolute in her decision, the mother expressed that her son's death was a direct consequence of his alleged actions. "The work my son did, he received his punishment for that. I will not take my son's body, nor will I accept it. I will not bring his body home because he did not do anything good," she asserted firmly.

Disowning Her Son's Actions

When pressed about the fate of the remains, she remained steadfast, distancing herself entirely from her son's criminal history. "He committed a terrible crime. He received his punishment. You do whatever you want... kill him or whatever needs to be done... I have no objection. I will not bring the body," Sandhya Mondal added, making it unequivocally clear that she wanted no association with her son's alleged crimes.

Investigation and Arrests

Baruipur Police District has confirmed significant progress in the investigation, with two persons already arrested in connection with the minor girl's death. Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh had earlier announced that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to probe the case thoroughly.