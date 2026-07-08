Baruipur Rape-Murder Case: Key Accused In 11-Year-Old’s Rape-Murder Killed In Police Encounter; TMC MP Likens Bengal To UP - VIDEO

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Kolkata: One of the suspects in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl was killed in a police encounter on Tuesday night in the Baruipur suburb of Kolkata.

The suspect, identified as Prabhash Mondal, was taken to the spot for the reconstruction of the crime, during which he tried to snatch a firearm from the police and flee, according to an NDTV report.

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Police account of encounter

The police reportedly opened fire in retaliation. Mondal was injured in the firing and rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, the police said in a statement.

“Prabhash Mondal, the accused in the Baruipur rape and murder case, was killed in a police encounter. While the crime scene was being reconstructed, he attempted to snatch a weapon from the police and open fire at them. In retaliation, the police fired back, striking Prabhash; he was declared dead at the hospital,” the Baruipur SP said.

Mahua Moitra reacts

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has also reacted to the development.

Taking to X, she wrote, "Baruipur rape murder accused Prabhash Mondal killed in encounter! What is going on @WBPolice? Bengalis, please welcome new Bengal- Uttar Pradesh 2.0. @BJP4Bengal is no government. This is jungle law."

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Arrests and protests

Mondal was among the three suspects arrested after the girl's body was found stuffed in a sack in a pond in Baruipur. The two others have been identified as Ananda Sardar and Dibakar Sardar.

A wave of violent protests swept the southern suburbs after the minor's body was found on Sunday, as angry locals vandalised railway tracks and police vehicles.

At least 20 people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism cases. According to the police, they were also involved in the lynching of an innocent man, Indrajit Mondal, who was beaten to death on suspicion of being involved in the rape and murder case.