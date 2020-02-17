'I will not give up till it happens...': Subramanian Swamy bats for Gorkhaland, meets Gorkha Janmukti Morcha members

According to a News 18 report, the delegation included senior leader Lopsung Lama and Nari Morcha leader Urmila Rumba.

The Rajya Sabha MP reiterated that Gorkhaland should be made an Union Territory.

"I have already said that ‘Gorkhaland’ as a separate UT is a demand that we have promised to you. We have three Lok Sabha seats out of you,” the [ublication quoted him as saying.

He however added that he could not say how long it would take. Citiing the example of Uttarakhand he said that people there too had asked him a similar question.

"Former UP Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav said he will not agree...We made him agree,” Swamy said.

He added that he was committed to the formation of Gorkhaland and would not give up till it had been attained.