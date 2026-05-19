'I Will Not Be Bullied Into Silence': Saayoni Ghosh Demands Action Against UP BJP Functionary For Announcing Bounty To 'Behead' Her

Trinamool Congress MP Saayoni Ghosh, who represents West Bengal's Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency, on Tuesday sharply reacted to reports about Sikandrabad Nagar Palika Chairman and BJP leader Pradeep Dixit's controversial statement against her.

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Sharing a screenshot of a report about Dixit's announcement, Ghosh wrote in a post on X, "I am taken aback to see a public announcement offering a Rs1 crore reward for my beheading, issued by none other than a Nagar Palika Chairman and BJP leader from Sikandrabad, UP. This threat is circulating widely across social media platforms and has been reported in the mainstream media."

Questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, she said, "Is declaring a bounty to behead a woman, a sitting Member of Parliament, issued by a BJP public representative in a BJP-ruled state, the true idea of 'Nari Shakti Vandan' in New Bharat?"

"While the BJP leadership, including honourable Chief Minister of West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari, made women's security and representation a central election issue, an elected woman representative is now facing an open death threat from his own party member. Will West Bengal Police, Kolkata Police swiftly act on it and ensure safety?" she added.

She tagged Bulandshahr Police and Uttar Pradesh Police and demanded legal and political action against "the BJP member who is inciting my murder in broad daylight."

She concluded her post by thanking her well-wishers and said she will "continue to exercise my democratic right to be a voice of dissent both inside and outside Parliament" and "will not be bullied into silence."