BJP Leader Announces ₹1 Crore Reward For Beheading TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh, Later Claims Viral Video Was Manipulated

New Delhi: Sikandrabad Nagar Palika chairman and BJP leader Dr Pradeep Dixit has allegedly announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for beheading Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Saayoni Ghosh over an old derogatory social media post related to a Shivling.

“I worship Lord Shiva for one hour every day. The act committed by TMC MP Saayoni Ghosh has deeply hurt me. Whoever brings Saayoni Ghosh’s severed head will be given a reward of Rs 1 crore," Dixit can be heard saying in a viral video as reported by Times of India.

However, the civic body chief later denied making any such statement and claimed the video had been manipulated using artificial intelligence technology to damage his image, reported News 18.

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For the unversed, the social media post in question was published in 2015 and resurfaced in 2021, as well as during the recent West Bengal elections.

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An FIR had earlier been registered against Ghosh over the post. Ghosh had clarified that her account was hacked in 2015 and that the image was posted by the hacker. She said the post was deleted immediately after she regained access to her account.