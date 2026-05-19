TMC Candidate Jahangir Khan Withdraws From Falta Repoll Hours Before Campaign Ends

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from the Falta Assembly seat Jahangir Khan has withdrawn his candidature hours before campaigning ended in the constituency.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered repolling in all 285 polling stations, including auxiliary polling stations, in the Falta Assembly constituency on May 21. The decision followed reports of irregularities, including allegations of voter intimidation.

Speaking to the media on Monday, TMC candidate said, "I am the son of Falta and I want Falta to be at peace and grow. Our CM Suvendu Adhikari is giving a special package for the development of Falta, which is why I am separating myself from the re-polling of the constituency."

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TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty said he was unaware of the reason Khan backed out at the last moment.

Speaking to Press Trust of India (PTI), he said, “Got to know Jahangir Khan not contesting Falta repoll, not aware of reason behind withdrawal.”

The decision came after Khan got relief from the Calcutta High Court, which allowed him to contest the election and ordered no coercive action against him in five cases till May 26.

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Khan has been accused of voter intimidation, booth capturing and tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at Falta.