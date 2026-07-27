'I Will Give ₹1 Crore': Kapil Sibal Extends Legal, Financial Support To CJP Protesters | VIDEO

Kapil Sibal announced a ₹1 crore contribution for legal aid and urged lawyers to support CJP protesters facing legal action across the country | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 27, 2026: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday announced that it is launching a website to raise public contributions for a legal aid fund to protect those who participated in protests and are facing legal action.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said the party had sought legal guidance from Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal before calling off the 37-day agitation on July 25.

The CJP flagged apprehensions of post-protest targeting of individuals, citing a "playbook" used in previous agitations to implicate protesters in false cases.

Concerns Over Legal Action

Das said the outfit had consulted Sibal for legal guidance both before and after calling off its nationwide protests.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference along with independent Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das says, "We were in constant touch with Kapil ji and had sought legal guidance. When we called off the protest on the 25th, we apprehended… pic.twitter.com/88xwbSm9LO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2026

"We were in constant touch with Kapil ji and had sought legal guidance. When we called off the protest on the 25th, we apprehended that in the future, once the movement subsided or the momentum of the protest waned, the government might start targeting individuals. This is a very credible apprehension, as the same playbook has been observed in other major protests where individuals were singled out and implicated in false cases," he said.

He said the CJP had ensured legal and medical assistance to students from day one and was now scaling up support across states.

"From day one, legal and medical assistance has been provided to all the students, and coordination with lawyers has been ensured so that they receive support across the country," he said.

"CJP is providing all kinds of help to protesters across the country," he added.

Further, Das said that on July 20, the CJP had vowed to file FIRs against police officials accused of brutality during the demonstrations.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference along with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das, Independent Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal says, "This CJP will create a framework to track what happened at which place, which student or protester was affected, and what action… pic.twitter.com/OoSbxfy9bx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2026

Legal Aid Initiative

Kapil Sibal, who joined the briefing, announced legal and financial support for protesters.

"We don't want any action against those who sat in protest. It was an organic protest. Often governments want no dissent. Wherever there were peaceful protests and wherever protesters were targeted, they will create a website. I will give Rs 1 crore. I appeal to lawyers to aid us so that wherever in India there are trials our lawyers will help protesters who are being tried," Sibal said.

CJP leader Ratna Singh alleged that Bihar had witnessed the most severe crackdown on protesters and said the party was coordinating with lawyers to provide legal assistance.

VIDEO | New Delhi: Addressing a press conference, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "During our third round of talks with JP Nadda ji and Jitendra Singh ji on July 25, it was agreed that all FIRs filed against protesters and organisers in connection… pic.twitter.com/StAq3PzGqz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2026

"Bihar is the one state where reports of a heavy crackdown as well as police reportedly using AK-47s against protesters are coming from. We are coordinating with lawyers to help support us," Singh said. She named Siwan, Patna and Chhapra in Bihar.

Agreement Under Scrutiny

The agitation was called off on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The government had then agreed with CJP and activist Sonam Wangchuk to drop cases, prevent police intimidation and introduce anti-paper leak legislation.

Earlier in the day, the CJP issued an ultimatum to the Central government, alleging a breach of the agreement that ended its 37-day NEET agitation.

In a post addressed to BJP President J. P. Nadda and Union Minister Jitendra Singh on X, CJP Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka cited student detentions in Bihar and West Bengal, and police raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

"Dear @JPNadda @DrJitendraSingh ji, We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protesters. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protesters with logistics," Ranka said.

CJP demanded the immediate withdrawal of FIRs, the release of detained youth and a copy of the written agreement on legal protections by Tuesday. It warned of renewed nationwide protests otherwise.

"We demand that all the FIRs against the protesters be immediately withdrawn, students be released and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi Police/Central investigative agencies/police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN. We also demand that the written agreement around legal cases be shared with us by tomorrow, the aligned timelines with the Government of India," Ranka added.

Awaiting Written Assurance

Addressing the press conference along with Kapil Sibal, Ranka said the CJP had submitted a draft agreement to Union Ministers J. P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, and it was agreed that the government would share a written agreement by Tuesday after legal consultations.

"We are waiting for the government to share the written agreement. We hope a senior Cabinet minister will honour the agreement and FIRs will be withdrawn, no protester or organiser would be harassed, and no cases would be filed in future," he said.

"We don't want action to be taken against students who sat in the protest. It was an organic movement. Usually, governments want no dissent," Sibal said.

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The timing coincides with disruptions in Parliament, where Samajwadi Party and Congress MPs have raised the issue of alleged police violence and alleged AK-47 firing during student crackdowns in Bihar, demanding answers from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Ministers J. P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh had assured the party that no action would be taken against protesters.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)