CJP Seeks Written Assurance On Withdrawal Of FIRs, Warns Of Fresh Protest If Agreement Is Delayed | VIDEO

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka during a press conference on the aftermath of the student protests over the NEET paper leak, in New Delhi, Monday, July 27, 2026 | PTI

New Delhi, July 27, 2026: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday said it was awaiting the government's promised written agreement on the withdrawal of criminal cases against protesters and organisers, and warned that it would be forced to resume its agitation if the assurance was not received by Tuesday.

Talks With Government

Addressing a press conference, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the issue was discussed during the third round of talks with the government before the 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar was called off.

VIDEO | New Delhi: Addressing a press conference, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "During our third round of talks with JP Nadda ji and Jitendra Singh ji on July 25, it was agreed that all FIRs filed against protesters and organisers in connection… pic.twitter.com/StAq3PzGqz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 27, 2026

"In the third round of talks, we had agreed that all FIRs filed against protesters and organisers across the country would be withdrawn and no new FIR would be filed against any organiser and protester in future," Ranka said.

He said the CJP had submitted a draft agreement to Union Ministers J. P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, and it was agreed that the government would share a written agreement by Tuesday after legal consultations.

Dear @JPNadda @DrJitendraSingh ji,



We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple… — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) July 27, 2026

Warning Of Fresh Protest

"We are waiting for the government to share the written agreement. We hope a senior Cabinet minister will honour the agreement and FIRs will be withdrawn, no protester or organiser would be harassed, and no cases would be filed in future," he said.

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Ranka said that if the written agreement was not received by Tuesday and protesters and organisers arrested in connection with the agitation were not released, the outfit would be "forced to protest again".

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