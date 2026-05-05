'I Will Be Their Next Target': Raghav Chadha Alleges Vendetta Politics After Meeting President | VIDEO

Raghav Chaddha met President Droupadi Murmu | X/@ANI

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday claimed that he could be the “next target” of the Punjab government, alleging a pattern of political vendetta against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs who recently switched sides.

Chadha made the remarks after meeting President Droupadi Murmu, where he said he raised concerns over alleged misuse of state machinery.

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‘Dangerous Game Of Revenge’

Addressing a press conference, Chadha accused the Punjab government of using agencies and public funds to intimidate dissenting leaders.

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“They have started a dangerous game of revenge… According to sources, I will be their next target,” he said, alleging threats through social media and institutional pressure.

He further claimed that vigilance and pollution bodies were being misused to target political opponents.

FIR Row And Allegations Of Harassment

Chadha’s remarks come days after two FIRs were registered against Sandeep Pathak, another Rajya Sabha MP who recently left AAP to join the BJP.

He termed the cases “malicious” and “fabricated,” alleging a broader crackdown on former party members.

Chadha also cited incidents involving businessman Rajendra Gupta and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, claiming intimidation and targeted action against individuals linked to the BJP.

President Assures Protection, Claims Chadha

Chadha said that President Murmu assured protection to the MPs and upheld the sanctity of the Constitution.

“We made the President aware of the misuse of Punjab’s state machinery. She assured us of protection,” he said, while also warning state officials against participating in alleged political targeting.

Pathak Echoes Charges, Vows Legal Fight

Echoing similar concerns, Sandeep Pathak accused AAP of attempting to intimidate leaders through legal means.

“We left AAP exercising our constitutional rights. We are not scared of fake FIRs and will fight legally,” he said.