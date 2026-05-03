Raghav Chadha, 3 MPs To Meet President Droupadi Murmu On May 5th Over 'Vendetta Against AAP Defectors' | IANS

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and three other MPs have been granted an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu on May 5 at 10:40 am, according to sources as quoted by news agency ANI.

The delegation is set to raise concerns over alleged political vendetta and misuse of state machinery in Punjab against recent defectors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who have joined the BJP.

The development follows a dramatic late April 2026 shift, where seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs constituting more than two-thirds of the party’s strength in the Upper House broke ranks and merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The move, led by Chadha, invoked provisions of the anti-defection law to retain their parliamentary positions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anti-Defection Clause At The Centre Of Dispute

Under Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule, legislators are protected from disqualification if at least two-thirds of a legislature party agree to merge with another party. This provision allowed the group to continue as BJP MPs after submitting documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, who recognised the merger.

However, the clause originally intended to permit legitimate party mergers has often drawn criticism for enabling large-scale defections without electoral accountability.

AAP Pushback: Mann To Meet President Separately

Even as the defectors prepare to present their case, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also scheduled to meet the President later the same day. He is expected to press for the recall of the MPs and question the validity of the merger process, underscoring deepening political tensions in the state.

Allegations And Counter-Allegations Intensify

While the defecting MPs claim they are being targeted through state machinery, AAP has disputed aspects of the merger, including the authenticity of signatures and procedural compliance. The party has sought intervention at the highest level, escalating the matter into a constitutional and political flashpoint.

Read Also Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann To Meet Droupadi Murmu On May 5 Over AAP Rajya Sabha MPs’ Switch To BJP

High-Stakes Political Face-Off Ahead

The back-to-back meetings with the President signal a high-stakes confrontation between former party colleagues, with both sides seeking legitimacy for their claims. While the anti-defection clause protects the MPs from losing their seats, the broader political battle over power, loyalty, and legality continues to unfold.