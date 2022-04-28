'I will be performing my last rites today, you perform yours,' man tells his wife before dying by suicide

A lab assistant committed suicide by appearing in front of a local between Goregaon and Ram Mandir railway tracks on Monday morning. Two hours prior to committing suicide and he called his wife and said, “Today I am performing my last rites, you perform your last rites,” reported Lokmat .

According to the Borivali Railway Police, an accidental death has been reported.

Gautam Rai is a native of Azamgarh. He was staying in Goregaon East in Mumbai with his second wife. According to the police, at around 7.50 am on Monday, he was seen sitting on the tracks between Goregaon and Ram Mandir railway station as per CCTV footage. His wife is in the village for the last 15 days. According to media reports, he called his wife two hours before committing suicide and said, “Today I am performing my last rites, you perform your last rites’.

Anil Kadam, a senior police inspector at Borivali Railway Police Station, told Lokmat that it was clear that Rai had committed suicide. His relatives were informed and the body was sent for autopsy. According to the report, the move was prompted by a family dispute and his wife’s statement has also been recorded.

