'I was 19': Jamia 'shero' explains social media photo of hijabi woman holding a gun

Two women who became the face of the Jamia Millia Islamia University protests shocked many when social media posts leading up protests written by one of them spoke about 'abandoning secularism'.

Their Facebook posts also suggest sympathy towards terrorists Afzal Guru and Burhan Vani, pointed out a Twitter user.

But the duo are unfazed.

Ladeeda Farzana and Aysha Renna were first noticed in a video where they, along with friends at Jamia took on the Delhi police. A photo of Aysha standing before a policeman and pointing her finger at him as she and the other women protect a young man from the Police's lathis has now become one of the defining moments of the protests.

But even as the first flurry of admiration struck, many rushed to view their social media profiles and find out more about the 'sheroes'. What they found however did not endear the duo to many people on social media.