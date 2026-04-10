'I Wanted To See Nitish Kumar As Prime Minister,' Says Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Pic

Jaipur: Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav has said that Nitish Kumar should have been the Prime Minister. Now he would retire as Rajya Sabha MP only.

“I wanted to see Nitish Kumar as the Prime Minister. We wished for him to retire from public life while holding the office of Prime Minister. It was also the collective endeavor of many partners within the INDIA alliance to see Nitish Kumar become the country's prime minister,” said Akhilesh Kumar to the media during his visit to Jaipur on Friday.

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Akhilesh Yadav also took a jibe at Nitish Kumar regarding his elevation to the Rajya Sabha. “Now, I feel that he will likely end up retiring merely as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Just consider the magnitude of the betrayal the Bharatiya Janata Party has inflicted upon him—and the massive deception perpetrated against his people,” remarked Akhilesh.

He leveled serious allegations against the BJP—accusing them of interfering in the electoral process and attempting to manipulate vote counts through their IT cell—thereby raising questions regarding the impartiality of the Election Commission.

Akhilesh Yadav asserted, “The BJP had sold us the dream that we would become a 'Vishwa Guru' (Global Mentor). It is the Government of India and the BJP that have squandered this opportunity. Had the Prime Minister truly wished to do so, he could have made a stopover in Iran following his visit to Israel—much in the same way he made an unscheduled stop in Pakistan.”

“Had he done so, perhaps the world today would have recognized him—and India—by the title and stature of a 'Vishwa Guru.' As it turns out, it now appears that our 'Uncle in Pakistan' is the one actually doing everything that our leaders ought to have done to attain the status of a 'Vishwa Guru',” said the SP leader.

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Responding to a question regarding the issue of women's reservation, Akhilesh Yadav stated that when BJP speaks of reserving one-third of the seats for women, the allocation is based on numerical counts. However, this allocation is currently being determined based on data from the year 2011. Why is it not being based on data from the subsequent period? Especially given that this policy is slated to come into effect only in the year 2029. By acting in such haste, they are failing to deliver true justice to women."

Akhilesh Yadav leveled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing them of interfering in the electoral process and utilizing their IT cell to facilitate the deletion of voters' names from the rolls.