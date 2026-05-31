'I Want To See Asad's Picture': Surya Chauhan's Mother Demands Proof Of Accused's Death, Seeks Action Against Others

Grief-stricken and still seeking closure, Saroj, the mother of murdered Class 11 student Surya Chauhan, said she would only be satisfied after seeing a picture of main accused Asad, who police say died following an encounter in Ghaziabad's Khoda area.

Speaking after learning about the encounter, Saroj also demanded stringent action against the remaining accused, alleging that seven people were involved in the fatal attack on her 17-year-old son.

'I Want To See Asad's Picture'

Expressing disbelief and anguish, Saroj said she had only heard about the encounter and wanted visual confirmation of Asad's death.

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"I have only seen the encounter of one person. I want to see Asad's picture. I will be satisfied only after I see the picture," she said.

The grieving mother further stated that the remaining accused should face similar action and called for bulldozers to be used against their properties.

Mother Demands Justice For All Accused

Saroj alleged that seven individuals were responsible for her son's murder and insisted that justice would be incomplete unless action was taken against everyone involved.

"The encounter of others should also happen like this. Seven people did this to my son. Bulldozers should run over everyone's houses," she said.

Her remarks reflect the growing anger and grief among family members following the teenager's death.

Main Accused Killed In Police Encounter

According to police, Asad, the prime accused in the case, had been absconding since the attack and carried a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest.

Police said he was intercepted in the Khoda area during the early hours of May 30. Officials alleged that Asad opened fire on the police team, prompting retaliatory firing. He sustained injuries during the exchange and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. A police constable was also reportedly injured during the operation.

Teenager Succumbed To Stab Injuries

The case stems from the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan, a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda.

Surya was allegedly attacked on May 28 and sustained serious knife injuries. He was admitted to hospital and later shifted to a medical facility in Noida, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Investigation Continues Into Wider Conspiracy

While police have indicated that the incident may have stemmed from an argument linked to an earlier dispute, the victim's family maintains that Surya was deliberately lured to a location and attacked by multiple assailants.

Several accused have already been arrested, while police continue their investigation into the roles of the remaining suspects in the case that has sparked outrage across the region.