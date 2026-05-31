Ghaziabad Horror: Prime Accused In Teen's Stabbing Death Shot In Encounter, Dies In Hospital

The main accused in the murder of 17-year-old Class 11 student Surya Chauhan died after sustaining injuries during a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district early on Sunday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Asad, a resident of the Khoda area, was wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of Chauhan, who succumbed to his injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment.

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Encounter In Khoda Ends Manhunt

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Dhawal Jaiswal, Asad was injured during an exchange of fire with a police team in the Khoda area. He was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment but later died.

Police had launched a search operation to trace Asad after he went absconding following the attack. A reward of ₹50,000 had also been announced for information leading to his arrest.

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Student Succumbed To Injuries After Stabbing

The development comes days after the murder of Surya Chauhan, a resident of Navneet Vihar Colony in Khoda. The Class 11 student was allegedly stabbed during an altercation on May 28.

He was initially admitted to a local hospital and later referred to a private hospital in Noida due to the severity of his injuries. Chauhan succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Friday.

Five Named In FIR, Three Already Arrested

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, police registered a case against five persons in connection with the murder.

While three accused were arrested shortly after the incident, Asad, named as the main accused, remained on the run until Sunday's encounter.

Police, Family Offer Differing Versions

Police said preliminary investigations suggested that Chauhan and the accused were friends and that a dispute over riding a motorcycle escalated into an argument, eventually resulting in the stabbing.

However, the victim's family has rejected this account. They alleged that Chauhan was lured to a meeting spot after receiving a phone call and was attacked by multiple assailants armed with knives.

Political Reactions Follow Teen's Death

The case sparked outrage and drew reactions from political leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Saturday that the killers would not be spared and would face the strictest punishment under the law.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also termed the incident "extremely tragic and worrying" and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.