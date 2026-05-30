UP Horror: Ghaziabad Youth Stabbed To Death After Being Invited To Eid-Ul-Adha Gathering; Old Rivalry Suspected

A young man lost his life after being allegedly lured to a Eid-Ul-Adha Gathering in Ghaziabad's Khoda area, where he was attacked with a knife following an argument linked to an old dispute, NDTV reported

Attack Reported In Khoda Area

According to the complaint lodged with police, the incident took place on May 28 in Sharma Dairy Wali Gali under the Khoda police station limits. The victim, identified as Surya, was reportedly walking with his friend Ayush when they encountered the accused, Ashad.

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Investigators believe the victim was invited to a gathering linked to Bakrid celebrations. However, soon after reaching the location, an altercation allegedly broke out between the two men.

Old Dispute Under Scanner

According to the NDTV report, police sources said the attack may have stemmed from a dispute that occurred around eight months ago. During the confrontation, the accused allegedly assaulted Surya with a knife, inflicting multiple injuries. The most severe wound was reportedly to the victim's abdomen.

Authorities are examining whether the earlier rivalry directly contributed to the fatal attack.

Victim Dies During Treatment

Following the assault, Surya was rushed to a private hospital in Noida for emergency treatment. Doctors attempted to stabilise him, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The case, initially registered as an attempt to murder, has now been converted into a murder investigation following the victim's death.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya while speaking to news agency said, "Yes, we have received information that this is a tragic incident. If there are any accused in this matter, legal action will be taken against them"

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Heavy Police Deployment After Tensions Rise

News of the incident spread quickly across the area, leading to heightened tensions. Family members, local residents and members of several groups gathered at the hospital, prompting police to deploy additional personnel to maintain order.

Officials said the situation remains under control, though precautionary measures continue in the area.

Family Demands Strict Action

The victim's family has demanded swift and stringent action against those responsible. Relatives have called for the immediate arrest of the accused and urged authorities to ensure severe punishment in the case.

Police Intensify Search Operation

ACP Indirapuram Abhishek Srivastava said multiple police teams have been formed to trace the main accused. Several individuals have been detained for questioning, and investigators are pursuing multiple leads.

Police maintain that efforts are underway to arrest the accused at the earliest and complete the investigation.

Hospital Faces Allegations

The controversy has also extended to the hospital where the victim was treated. Family members have alleged that they faced difficulties after Surya's death and accused the hospital administration of demanding money before releasing the body.

Authorities have not commented on the allegations, but police said all aspects of the case, including the family's claims against the hospital, are being examined.