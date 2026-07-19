'I Threw Ink Because Lord Ram Was Insulted': Woman Claims Responsibility For Disrupting Abhijeet Dipke's Speech At Jantar Mantar

Barkha Trehan, president of the Purush Aayog and a men's rights activist, has publicly claimed responsibility for throwing ink at Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party, during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, July 18.

In a statement shared after the incident, Trehan said she targeted Dipke as an act of protest, alleging that he had laughed when Lord Ram was insulted during an event organised by his party. Calling herself a "Kattar Hindu," she said she was deeply hurt by the alleged remarks and expressed no regret over her actions.

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"Yes, I, Barkha Trehan, am the woman who threw ink on Abhijeet Dipke because he laughed when my Prabhu Shri Ram Ji was insulted on his Cockroach Janta Party stage. I am a Kattar Hindu. I was very upset. This was my protest and I am proud of it. Jai Hind. Jai Shri Ram," she said.

Incident Took Place During Jantar Mantar Protest

The incident occurred while Dipke was addressing a gathering at Jantar Mantar, where protesters had assembled over issues including alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and other matters. During his speech, Trehan approached the stage and threw ink at him, interrupting the event.

Videos circulating on social media show supporters quickly restraining Trehan before police personnel escorted her away from the venue. No immediate reports of injuries were reported.

Mixed Reactions On Social Media

Trehan's statement has triggered sharp reactions online. While some social media users praised her actions as a stand in defence of religious sentiments, others criticised the use of disruption at a public event and questioned both her motives and previous associations.

Neither Dipke nor the Cockroach Janta Party had issued a detailed response immediately after Trehan's public statement.