I-T Department summons SP's Abu Azmi to Varanasi

Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi | ANI

The Income Tax Department has summoned Abu Asim Azmi to Varanasi on April 20 following revelations of the Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator’s alleged role during an investigation into real estate developer Vinayak Group.

According to the officials, the Varanasi-based company has three partners listed on paper: Sarvesh Agarwal, Sameer Doshi and Abha Gupta. Abha is the wife of the late Ganesh Gupta, who was the secretary of the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra when Azmi was the state party president, the officials said.

Vinayak Group has constructed several shopping centres, malls and residential buildings in Varanasi.

Nov 2022 raids on premises of Azmi’s aides

In November 2022 the I-T Department had conducted raids on 30 location in Varanasi, Kanpur, Luncknow, Mumbai and Kolkata, searching residences and office premises of Azmi’s aides.

The searches at Kamal Mansion, Colaba, which contains Abha’s offices and Azmi’s residence, lasted four days and led to seizure of documents containing details of benami investments made by Abha in Vinayak Nirman Ltd, Varanasi.

“WhatsApp conversations, emails, and declarations of the three partners were accessed. Scrutiny of the data led to discovery that the income earned by the Vinayak Group was split into four equal portions with the fourth portion going to Abu Asim Azmi,” an officer said.

The investigation revealed that total income generated between 2018 and 2022 was Rs200 crore while the I-T disclosure was made on just Rs160 crore; Rs40 crore was sent to Azmi through hawala channels, the official claimed.