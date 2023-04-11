 I-T Department summons SP's Abu Azmi to Varanasi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaI-T Department summons SP's Abu Azmi to Varanasi

I-T Department summons SP's Abu Azmi to Varanasi

SP legislator’s alleged role in real estate developer Vinayak Group is under scanner

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party leader Abu Asim Azmi | ANI

The Income Tax Department has summoned Abu Asim Azmi to Varanasi on April 20 following revelations of the Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator’s alleged role during an investigation into real estate developer Vinayak Group.

According to the officials, the Varanasi-based company has three partners listed on paper: Sarvesh Agarwal, Sameer Doshi and Abha Gupta. Abha is the wife of the late Ganesh Gupta, who was the secretary of the Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra when Azmi was the state party president, the officials said.

Vinayak Group has constructed several shopping centres, malls and residential buildings in Varanasi.

Read Also
Heated argument ensues between BJP's Nitesh Rane and SP's Abu Azmi in Vidhan Bhavan premises
article-image

Nov 2022 raids on premises of Azmi’s aides

In November 2022 the I-T Department had conducted raids on 30 location in Varanasi, Kanpur, Luncknow, Mumbai and Kolkata, searching residences and office premises of Azmi’s aides.

The searches at Kamal Mansion, Colaba, which contains Abha’s offices and Azmi’s residence, lasted four days and led to seizure of documents containing details of benami investments made by Abha in Vinayak Nirman Ltd, Varanasi.

“WhatsApp conversations, emails, and declarations of the three partners were accessed. Scrutiny of the data led to discovery that the income earned by the Vinayak Group was split into four equal portions with the fourth portion going to Abu Asim Azmi,” an officer said.

The investigation revealed that total income generated between 2018 and 2022 was Rs200 crore while the I-T disclosure was made on just Rs160 crore; Rs40 crore was sent to Azmi through hawala channels, the official claimed.

Read Also
Mumbai: SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi says he received death threat on PA's phone; FIR registered
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

I-T Department summons SP's Abu Azmi to Varanasi

I-T Department summons SP's Abu Azmi to Varanasi

Kolkata-based businessman, wanted by Mumbai Police, duped SBI to the tune of around ₹95 crore: ED

Kolkata-based businessman, wanted by Mumbai Police, duped SBI to the tune of around ₹95 crore: ED

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases 1st list of 189 candidates; includes Cong defectors & drops...

Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases 1st list of 189 candidates; includes Cong defectors & drops...

Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel announces ₹10 lakh compensation & job for family of man killed in mob...

Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel announces ₹10 lakh compensation & job for family of man killed in mob...

Indian Railways to run 217 special trains this summer

Indian Railways to run 217 special trains this summer