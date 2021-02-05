'I still #StandWithFarmers': As protest enters 70th day, Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris and others reiterate support

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, activist and author Meena Harris (who happens to be US Vice President Kamala Harris' niece) and countless others have taken to Twitter over the last few hours, reiterating their support for India's protesting farmers. This comes even as the Delhi police cracks down on the makers of a protest 'toolkit' shared by Thunberg, and thousands of social media users including BJP lawmakers speak about the international "conspiracy" that was being hatched.

"I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest. No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest" tweeted Thunberg as news reports suggested that the Delhi Police had registered an FIR against her.

The police later clarified that they had not named anyone in the FIR, and that it was "only against the creators of the toolkit".