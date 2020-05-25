'I spit on your face': Arrest Alka Lamba trends after Congress leader calls PM Modi and UP CM Yogi 'impotent'

Congress leader Alka Lamba has invited social media fury after she shared a video on Twitter where she has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath impotent and said she spits on their face. The controversial statement led a section of the micro blogging site making #ArrestAlkaLamba a trending topic.

In the video Alka can be seen slamming PM Modi and CM Yogi, for playing the Muslim and Dalit card for political gains. She also mentions how the ‘Beti Bachao’ campaign is a flop since they haven’t saved any daughters of India. Lamba cites several cases of rape and molestation where the government failed to bring justice to the victims, thus calling them impotent in terms of performing their duties. Watch the video below.