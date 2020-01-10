'I see a confident trans person': Siddharth slams Shefali Vaidya

Hate and disgust for minorities seem to have come to the forefront in India, and self-proclaimed crusaders of Hinduism or rather Hindutva aren’t here to spare anyone.

Shefali Vaidya, an author and contributor for the right-wing magazine Swarajya, recently felt the need to add 'Hindu' to her Twitter bio, along with 'Indian' and 'woman'. Shefali is being called out for a controversial tweet concerning the picture of a person with a non-gender confirming look.

She had shared a picture on Twitter of a person sporting long hair and beard with a purple bindi on their forehead. However, Shefali’s caption for the picture seems to showcase a deep sense of transphobia, homophobia and disgust towards the LGBTQIA+ community.

"How the heck can I unsee this?" she asked Twitter in the photo caption.

"Sharing it to spread the misery. Why should I suffer alone?” she wrote.