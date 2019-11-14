‘I said a hundred times Devendra Fadnavis will be CM’

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday explained that Shiv Sena's demands, including sharing of the chief minister's post, were "unacceptable" to his party and rejected the opposition's criticism of President's rule in Maharashtra as "outright politics" to gain traction.
In his first comments on the political crisis in the state, Shah, also the Union home minister, said he was not in favour of mid-term elections in the state and noted that all parties have six months to stake claim, if the can cobble together a majority.
In his statement and tweets, he rejected Uddhav Thackeray's claim that the BJP had agreed to share the CM's post with its long standing ally.
He pointed out that PM Modi, on numerous occasions, and he himself, "at least a 100 times," had said in public that Devendra Fadnavis will head the government if the saffron alliance gets a majority.
The Sena never questioned their assertions then, but has now put forth demands which were unacceptable to the BJP, Shah said.
He, however, did not touch on the details of the agreement between the two allies of 30 years, saying it is not the culture of the BJP to bring in public domain what has been discussed in private.
He explained that President's rule was necessary so that the opposition did not accuse the governor of being a political dummy of the Centre.
Uddhav Thackeray has claimed that the BJP had agreed on a 50-50 power-sharing deal, which included the CM's post by rotation.
