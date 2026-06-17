'I Love You Mom, Dad': Daughter Of 1999 Kargil War Veteran & Former Class 12 Topper Dies By Suicide In Dehradun

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Dehradun: A tragic incident has come to light from Uttarakhand's Dehradun. A 23-year-old woman has allegedly died by suicide at her residence, leaving an "I love you" note for her parents.

The deceased has been identified as Riya Kumari Thapa, daughter of a 1999 Kargil War veteran. She was found dead when she did not open her room on Tuesday morning, according to an NDTV report.

Family discovers body

Her mother had gone to her room to call her for lunch. She, however, did not open the door, following which her mother alerted her father. The family then forced the door open and found her hanging.

"I love you, Mummy, Papa. No one is at fault," she reportedly wrote in her suicide note.

Police investigation underway

"After talking to the parents and neighbours, no such factor has come to light as to why she committed suicide. It has been completely told by her parents that there was no such extreme behaviour in her behaviour that could be called particular, that she could take such a big step," Ankit Kandari, Circle Officer, Sadar Circle, said while speaking to news agency ANI.

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Thapa had topped her school by scoring 97 per cent in Class 12 and was preparing for the re-examination of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), scheduled for June 21. According to reports, she failed to clear the medical entrance exam in her first attempt.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | |

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About NEET UG 2026 re-exam

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026, in a single shift at designated examination centres across the country.

Exam Date: June 21, 2026

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Gate Closing Time: 1:30 pm

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