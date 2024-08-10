'I Haven't Been Able To Study At All, I Will Fail...': MBBS Student Blames Wife In VIDEO Before Dying By Suicide In UP's Meerut

MBBS Student Blames Wife In VIDEO Before Dying By Suicide In UP's Meerut | X

Meerut: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old MBBS student committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented house in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. A video of the deceased has surfaced on social media which was shot minutes before the suicide. The victim has reportedly taken the name of the person responsible for the extreme step taken by him. The family of the youth has accused his wife and a fellow student of killing by strangulating him with a rope. A report has also been filed by the father of the deceased at the police station.

The victim has been identified as Rohan Kumar (26) who was a first year MBBS student at Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda and a resident of Ganganagar in Meerut. There are reports that he died by hanging himself at his rented house where he was living with his wife Akshara. His wife was shocked to see the incident, she raised an alarm and with the help of another student took him to the medical college, where he was declared dead by the authorities. Before taking the extreme step, the youth also recorded a video in which he claimed that he is killing himself due to stress and blamed another woman for the stress.

The video of the youth is going viral on social media. He said, "Papa-Mummy, I want to apologise to you. I've been under a lot of stress for the past few days. It's reached its limit. I haven't been able to study at all, and I might fail in MBBS. I tried very hard to manage everything, but I couldn't. I'm under a lot of stress. I'm also in a lot of debt. But the reason behind committing suicide is not debt. I have only one stress and the name of the stress is Akshara."

Rohan Kumar hanged himself with a dupatta on Thursday (August 8) at his rented residence in Meerut. Rohan's wife has denied the allegations of his relatives that she and the fellow student killed him, stating that they had a court marriage and Rohan could have stayed at the hostel but they decided to live in a rented house after their marriage.

The victim Rohan Kumar had a court marriage with Akshara who is a resident of Pilibhit. The police have registered a complaint and initiated an investigation in connection with the matter. The police have also asked Akshara not to leave the city till the investigation is completed. The police is also investigating the video and are trying to confirm the authenticity of the clip.