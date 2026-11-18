Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Latif Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday after refusing to surrender despite repeated appeals from police officers. In what turned out to be his final confrontation with security forces, Bhat reportedly told officers during a video call that he wanted to meet Allah and feared no one but Him.

According to police, officers made several attempts to persuade Bhat to surrender and come out of the mosque where he was hiding. They assured him that he was young, had his entire life ahead of him and would be given an opportunity to surrender safely. However, he refused to lay down his weapons.

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SSP Anayat Ali Chaudhary, who personally spoke to the terrorist over a video call, said Bhat remained unwilling to surrender despite prolonged efforts by the police.

'I Have Just Met Allah': Latif Bhat's Response During Video Call

Recalling his conversation with Bhat, SSP Anayat Ali Chaudhary said he tried to convince the terrorist to give himself up, reminding him that he was still young and had a long life ahead.

The officer reportedly assured Bhat that security personnel were there to help him and that he could come out safely.

However, Bhat allegedly responded that he had just met Allah and was happy. He further told the officer that he feared only Allah and would not surrender.

Police continued their efforts to persuade him to come out of the mosque alive, but the appeals went unanswered.

Latif Opens Fire From Inside Mosque, Security Forces Exercise Restraint

According to police, Bhat opened fire at security personnel at around 2:45 am, triggering an encounter.

Since the terrorist was hiding inside a mosque in Jangalpora village in the Devsar area of Kulgam, security forces exercised considerable restraint during the operation. Their priority was to avoid damage to the religious structure and capture Bhat alive.

The area was cordoned off, and the operation was conducted in a planned manner to prevent collateral damage. Despite repeated attempts to get him to surrender, the gunfight eventually ended with Bhat being killed.

Latif Had Been Evading Security Forces For Two Days

Bhat had reportedly been on the run since an encounter in the Laroo area of Akhran on November 16, when security forces surrounded him and another LeT terrorist, Umar Nisar Dar.

The two were suspected of carrying out an attack on a CRPF post in Naupora Akhran on November 11, during which three security personnel were injured in an exchange of fire. Both terrorists fled after the attack.

During the November 16 encounter, Umar was killed, while Bhat managed to escape despite sustaining a bullet injury to his leg. Security forces subsequently launched an extensive search operation to track him down.

Acting on intelligence inputs that Bhat was hiding inside a mosque in Jangalpora village, police and other security personnel launched a joint operation and surrounded the area. He was given another opportunity to surrender before the encounter began.

Rs 15 Lakh Reward On Latif Bhat, Had Joined LeT In 2025

Police had announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh for information leading to Bhat's capture. He had reportedly gone missing from his home in early 2025, following which his family lodged a missing-person complaint.

Investigations subsequently revealed that Pakistan-based terrorist operative Sajjad Gul had allegedly recruited him into Lashkar-e-Taiba and its affiliate, The Resistance Front (TRF).

Bhat had studied up to Class 12 at Government Higher Secondary School in Ashmuji and later briefly attended Government Degree College in Kulgam. He eventually discontinued his studies and worked as a carpenter.

According to reports, Umar Nisar Dar had sheltered Bhat for around six months. The two allegedly conducted reconnaissance of several locations before carrying out the attack on the CRPF post.

Four LeT Commanders Killed In Jammu And Kashmir In Six Months

Bhat's killing marks the elimination of the fourth Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in Jammu and Kashmir over the past six months, according to reports.

The other commanders killed during this period include Zakir Ahmed Ganai, who was killed in Shopian on July 8, 2026; Yasir, who was killed during Operation Asdhar on September 4; and Musa alias Asif Fauji, who was killed during Operation Sherwali in Budgam on September 30.

The latest operation in Kulgam is being seen as another setback for the Lashkar-e-Taiba network operating in the region.