'I have done nothing comparable...': Prashant Bhushan shies away from parallel with Gandhi, Mandela

Public Interest Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan has recently found himself mired in controversy over comments that the Supreme Court deemed was tantamount to contempt of court. The tweets, pertained to Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde and his predecessors.

The first of Bhushan's tweets pertained to a photo of Justice Bobde perched atop a Harley Davidson Limited edition CVO 2020. In the second, he weighed in on the role of the last four CJIs when it came to the state of affairs in the country and seemed to draw a parallel with the Emergency period.