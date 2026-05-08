'I Had No Answer': BJP Activist And Ex-Intel Director Left Emotional By Daughter’s Question After Election Loss

An emotional social media post by a former Intel director and BJP activist has struck a chord online after he recounted leaving behind a successful life in the United States to dedicate himself to grassroots public service in Tamil Nadu, only to face electoral defeat despite years of development work.

In a heartfelt post shared on X, the former tech executive reflected on the sacrifices made by both him and his family over the last four years while working in villages in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi region.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

‘I Walked Away From A Successful Career’

Recalling the moment he decided to enter public life, he wrote that four years ago he sat down with his 12-year-old daughter in the US and told her he was giving up his successful tech career and real estate business to return to India for politics and public service.

According to him, his daughter did not fully understand then that “public life” would slowly take her father away from her for months and years at a time.

Despite that, he said he returned to India with conviction and committed himself fully to grassroots development.

Development Work Across Villages

The BJP activist detailed several initiatives carried out in villages such as Subramaniapuram and Vellanaikottai in the Tenkasi region.

According to his post, the work included constructing bus shelters, restoring a 100-acre pond, removing invasive seemai karuvelam plants, strengthening water bunds, planting thousands of palm saplings, supporting students’ education and conducting medical camps and career workshops.

He also highlighted efforts to build community sheds, encourage youth and sports activities and contribute to annadanam programmes in the villages.

The former Intel director said the projects cost several lakhs of rupees from his personal savings, but more importantly, they cost valuable years away from his family and daughter.

‘One Week Of Money Defeated Four Years Of Service’

The emotional turning point in his post came when he described the election outcome.

Despite years of what he called sincere and consistent grassroots work, villagers eventually voted for another candidate who, according to him, had barely visited the area in the last five years.

“In the end, one week of election-time money defeated four years of sincere service,” he wrote.

Daughter’s Question Leaves Him Speechless

The post ended with a deeply personal moment that resonated widely online.

He revealed that after the election, his daughter quietly asked him during a video call, “Appa… can you now tell me what exactly politics is?”

The question, he said, left him speechless.

Read Also One Finger Revolution In Tamil Nadu: How Vijay Created The Oru Viral Puratchi

“For the first time in my life, I did not have an answer for my chellaponnu,” he wrote.

Video Shows Grassroots Engagement

The video attached to the post reportedly shows several community activities and development initiatives carried out in rural areas, including public events, youth programmes and on-ground interactions with villagers.