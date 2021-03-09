'I follow Elon Musk': Ranjim Prabal Das, one of the toppers of JEE Mains 2021

I follow Elon Musk says Ranjim Prabal Das who secured 100 NTA score in yesterday announced results of JEE Mains exam. On March 8, the results of JEE Mains 2021 were declared and 6 students scored perfect 100 score in the engineering entrance exam. Ranjim Prabal Das, who hails from Delhi revealed his further education plans and said that he shall go IIT Delhi for higher studies or IISc Bengaluru for science graduation.

Before the exam, amid the pandemic, Ranjim was diagnosed with COVID-19 but he beat the virus. He said that when I tested COVID positive I focused on healing. Once fever was down I got back to studies.

According to the National Testing Agency, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Sidhanth Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat are the other students who secured perfect 100 in the entrance exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the February session examination from February 23 to 26, 2021. The exam was conducted at over 800 centres in 331 cities, including nine centres abroad -- Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore and Kuwait.