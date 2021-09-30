e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 07:55 PM IST

'I empathise with you': Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to his namesake footballer after being wrongly tagged by media

FPJ Web Desk
"Please stop tagging me," Amrinder Singh tweeted on Thursday morning. This was Amrinder Singh, the Indian football team's goalkeeper who was mistaken for former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on social media.

The former CM noticed the tweet, and replied, "I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead."

The footballer had earlier made a public plea in a tweet to sort out the confusion, requesting journalists not to tag him.

“Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, goalkeeper of the Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the state Punjab. Please stop tagging me,” the footballer tweeted.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at his residence in Delhi. After the meeting, Singh said they discussed "security-related issues". However, he said that he can't share them.


This came after Singh on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the farmers' issue. "Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification. #NoFarmersNoFood," the former Punjab CM tweeted after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Singh on Thursday made it clear that he would quit the Congress party but won't be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I will resign...will not stay in the party," he said.

