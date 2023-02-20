I eat beef, BJP has no issues..: Meghalaya party chief Ernest Mawrie asserts on discrimination over caste, religion

Ernest Mawrie at an earlier BJP event | Twitter

Ernest Mawrie, the BJP state president in Meghalaya, has stated that there are no restrictions on consuming beef in the party. He asserted that the BJP does not discriminate based on caste, creed, or religion, and that members of the party are free to eat what they want.

Mawrie confessed of having beef

In an interview with India Today NE, Mawrie also mentioned that everyone in Meghalaya eats beef, and it is part of the state's food habits and culture. He further added that the party has no ban or direction on cow slaughter.

The BJP is gearing up for the upcoming state assembly elections in Meghalaya, with Mawrie expressing confidence in the party's chances. He said that the BJP will field candidates for all 60 seats and projected a win of at least 34 seats. He stated that the BJP offers the possibility of peace and development in the state, urging voters to consider the party's platform.

Meghalaya polls around the corner

The Meghalaya Assembly Elections are scheduled to take place on February 27, 2023, to elect all 60 members of the legislative assembly, with results expected to be declared on March 2.

The BJP's stance on beef consumption has been a contentious issue in the past, with some members of the party advocating for a nationwide ban on cow slaughter. However, Mawrie's recent comments indicate that the party's position on beef consumption may be more nuanced than previously thought.

