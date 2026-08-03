'I Congratulate Winning Candidate In Advance': Bihar BJP Chief Sanjay Saraogi As Prashant Kishor Extends Lead In Bankipur Bypoll

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi congratulates Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor in advance as the latter extends his lead in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll | AI Generated Image

Patna, August 3, 2026: Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi on Monday congratulated Jan Suraaj Party candidate Prashant Kishor as he moved closer to victory in the prestigious Bankipur Assembly by-election.

The BJP leader also said the party would review the reasons behind its performance in the seat.

"We have consistently worked for the development of Bankipur, and it will remain our priority in the future. The people of Bankipur are our own. We will conduct a detailed review to understand why we received fewer votes. I also congratulate the winning candidate in advance," Saraogi said.

बांकीपुर उपचुनाव के जनादेश को भारतीय जनता पार्टी सिर झुकाकर स्वीकार करती है और जनता के निर्णय का सम्मान करती है। लोकतांत्रिक प्रक्रिया में जनता का फैसला सर्वोपरि होता है। वोट क्यों नहीं मिले इसकी गंभीरता से समीक्षा करेंगे। कमियों को समझकर उन्हें दूर करने के लिए पूरी मुस्तैदी से… — Sanjay Saraogi (@sanjay_saraogi) August 3, 2026

Kishor Extends Lead

Jan Suraaj Party candidate Prashant Kishor is leading by 18,964 votes over BJP's Neeraj Kumar in the Bankipur Assembly by-election after 29 of the 31 rounds of counting.

The by-election was necessitated after BJP leader Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his election to the Rajya Sabha. In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Nabin won Bankipur by a margin of more than 50,000 votes.

With Kishor on the verge of a major political upset, his supporters are in a celebratory mood.

Hundreds of Jan Suraaj workers gathered outside counting centres and party offices in Patna, dancing to the beats of dhol, smearing green gulal and raising slogans hailing a "new dawn of alternative politics in Bihar."

BJP Stronghold Faces Challenge

The Bankipur Assembly seat (formerly Patna West) has been a BJP stronghold. It was earlier represented by BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. Later, his son Nitin Nabin represented the constituency for five consecutive terms.

After years of work as a leading political strategist, Prashant Kishor launched the Jan Suraaj Party to create an alternative political movement built around grassroots issues, education and employment.

The party failed to win any seat in its Assembly election debut last year.

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Political Significance

This is the first by-election since BJP leader Samrat Choudhary assumed office as Chief Minister, taking over the leadership of the coalition government from senior JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, who is now a member of the Rajya Sabha.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)