 Bankipur Bypoll: Prashant Kishor Says Victory Sends Message To BJP For 'Better Leadership' In Bihar
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Bankipur Bypoll: Prashant Kishor Says Victory Sends Message To BJP For 'Better Leadership' In Bihar

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor said his expected victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election sends a message to the BJP that Bihar needs better leadership focused on education and employment. While acknowledging that the NDA will continue in power due to its majority, Kishor said the result reflects voters’ demand for change and thanked supporters.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Monday, August 03, 2026, 05:26 PM IST
Bankipur Bypoll: Prashant Kishor Says Victory Sends Message To BJP For 'Better Leadership' In Bihar
Bankipur Bypoll: Prashant Kishor Says Victory Sends Message To BJP For 'Better Leadership' In Bihar | ANI

Patna: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday lashed out at Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary, saying that his expected victory in the Bankipur Assembly by-election sends a strong message to the BJP that Bihar needs better leadership.

Speaking to reporters after trends showed him comfortably ahead of his nearest rival, BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar Sinha, Kishor said that although the NDA would continue to remain in power because of its overwhelming majority in the Assembly, the Bankipur result carries an important political message for the BJP.

"This election is not just about choosing an MLA. It is about sending a message to the BJP's top leadership that Bihar deserves a capable Chief Minister who can provide better education and employment opportunities. The people have delivered that message," he said.

Kishor also thanked voters for their support and promised to work toward earning the confidence of those who did not vote for him.

"I thank everyone who voted for me. I will also try to win the trust of those who did not support me. What matters most is that Bihar gets good leadership. Migration from the state must stop," he added. He had won the Patna West Assembly seat in the 2006 by-election held after the death of his father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha.

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Following the 2008 delimitation, Nitin shifted to the Bankipur seat and successfully maintained an unbroken winning streak across five consecutive assembly elections, including 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025.

The by-election to Bankipur was necessitated after Nitin vacated the seat upon being elected to the Rajya Sabha following his appointment as the BJP's national president.

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