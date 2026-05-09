'I Bow To West Bengal’s Jana Shakti': PM Modi Performs Sashtang Pranam As BJP Begins New Era In Bengal | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen performing a full ‘Sashtang Pranam’ on stage, bowing before the people of Bengal as a gesture of gratitude after the party formed its first-ever government in the state since Independence.

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The video, now going viral across social media platforms, shows Modi lying prostrate on a red-carpeted stage while party workers and supporters applauded around him during celebrations to the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP Scripts History In Bengal

The emotional gesture came after the BJP secured a landmark victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning around 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly and defeating the long-ruling Trinamool Congress.

The victory marked a dramatic political shift in Bengal, where regional and Left parties had dominated the state’s politics for decades.

Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday officially took oath as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.

Grand Ceremony Attended By Top NDA Leaders

Governor R. N. Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Adhikari in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and senior BJP leaders.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, widely seen as one of the key architects of BJP’s Bengal strategy, was also present during the high-profile ceremony.

The Brigade Parade Ground turned into a massive celebration venue, packed with BJP workers, supporters and leaders witnessing what the party described as a “historic transformation” in Bengal politics.

‘Lotus Blooms In Bengal’

Reacting to the massive mandate, PM Modi declared that “the lotus blooms in Bengal,” describing the results as a victory of people’s power, development politics and governance.

Party leaders and supporters called the victory one of the most significant political moments in the state’s modern history, especially given BJP’s rise from a marginal force in Bengal to the ruling party within a decade.

The Prime Minister’s public gesture of bowing before Bengal voters was interpreted by supporters as a moment of humility and gratitude after what BJP considers one of its most emotional electoral victories.