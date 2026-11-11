'I Am Safe': President's Bodyguard Personnel Saurabh's First Reaction After Being Shot In UP

A video featuring Saurabh Tomar, a 26-year-old personnel serving in the President's Bodyguard (PBG), has surfaced in which he shares his first reaction after allegedly being shot during a dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali night in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

In the video, Saurabh identifies his alleged attacker as Dheeraj, a resident of his village, and confirms that he is receiving medical treatment in Meerut.

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"I am serving in the President's Bodyguard. A man named Dheeraj, who belongs to my village, shot me. I have lodged a complaint at the local police station, and the police have responded. I am currently receiving medical treatment in Meerut, and I am safe," he says in the clip.

Dispute over firecrackers leads to shooting

According to police, the incident took place around 9.10 pm on November 8 in Gopalpur Khadana village when a dispute broke out between Saurabh's family and their neighbours, identified as Dheeraj and Sonu, over bursting firecrackers.

During the altercation, Dheeraj allegedly opened fire at Saurabh with a country-made pistol. The bullet reportedly struck him above the ear after first hitting a wall. The accused also allegedly assaulted Saurabh's brother, Vipin Tomar, with a stick, injuring him on the head.

Injured brothers receiving treatment

Circle Officer (Baraut) Anshu Jain said the injured brothers were taken to Subharti Hospital in Meerut, where doctors confirmed that they were out of danger and undergoing treatment.

Police have registered an FIR against the two accused based on a complaint and formed three teams to arrest them. Both suspects are currently absconding.