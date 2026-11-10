'Is It Crime To Be Ambitious?': Ex-President Pranab Mukherjee's Daughter Hits Back At Sonia Gandhi

File image, ANI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee on Tuesday came out in defence of her father's ambition to become Prime Minister, questioning why aspiring for the country's top post should be considered surprising or objectionable.

Her remarks came after Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in her newly released memoir Belonging: A Journey of Love, recalled a conversation with Pranab Mukherjee in 2010, when he allegedly hinted that it was time for a change at the top, which she interpreted as his desire to become Prime Minister.

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Responding to Sonia's account in a social media post, Sharmistha asked, "Is it a crime to be ambitious?" She argued that her father's aspirations were backed by decades of political and administrative experience, hard work and intellectual capabilities.

She further said Pranab Mukherjee had risen from a humble background through his own merit and was never handed positions because of dynastic privilege. Taking an apparent dig at the Congress leadership, she questioned whether Sonia was surprised that someone outside the Gandhi-Nehru family could harbour ambitions of becoming Prime Minister.

Sharmistha also clarified that her father never held any resentment towards Sonia Gandhi over the matter. Referring to his diaries and personal conversations, she described him as a pragmatic person who understood the circumstances and insecurities of others.

In her memoir, Sonia recalled that Mukherjee had developed differences with then Finance Minister P Chidambaram and had once suggested a change in leadership. She wrote that he subsequently became the UPA's presidential candidate in 2012 and went on to occupy the country's highest constitutional office.

Published by HarperCollins India, Sonia's memoir was released on Tuesday.