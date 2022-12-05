e-Paper Get App
'I need to be welcomed...': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacts to NCP's invitation to join party

Hours after an offer made by Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) state president PC Chacko, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor made it clear that he is not going to NCP. Tharoor also said that there was no such matter discussed with PC Chacko.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | File Photo
Shashi Tharoor reacted to Chacko's comment today at Kochi while he was speaking to reporters.

Tharoor said, "I need to be welcomed if I am going there. I am not going to NCP. Such matters were not discussed with PC Chacko." It was yesterday that Chacko, who was in Congress for a long time welcomed Tharoor to his party at Kannur.

The NCP leader said, "If Congress MP Shashi Tharoor comes to NCP, we will accept him warmly. Shashi Tharoor will remain as Thiruvananthapuram MP even if the Congress party rejects him. I do not know why Congress is ignoring Tharoor."

Chacko also said, "Shashi Tharoor is the only Congress leader capable of challenging the BJP. Can any of the Congress leaders in Kerala express the opinion expressed by Shashi Tharoor on the issue of the construction of Vizhinjam port. It is an example of Tharoor's political maturity. Can any of the Congress leaders in Kerala make such an opinion?"

The offer from Chacko came while the reports of tussle inside the Congress' state unit after Tharoor actively started participating in events and meeting with religious and political leaders across the state.

