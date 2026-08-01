'I Am Ashamed, Please Forgive Me': Ruchika Singh, Teen Accused Of Abusing PM Modi At Jantar Mantar CJP Protest, Issues Public Apology In Viral Video |

Noida: A video purportedly showing Ruchika Singh, the teenager accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the July 23 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, has surfaced online, in which she is seen apologising with folded hands and claiming she was influenced by others at the protest.

In the viral clip, Singh says she is 15 years old and had attended the protest with friends after visiting Connaught Place. She claims that she got carried away by the crowd raising abusive slogans against the Prime Minister.

Singh Claims To Be 15 Year-Old

"I came under the influence of those people. I am only 15 years old. Whatever I did was not worthy of forgiveness. I have said a lot of bad things," she says in the video. Describing it as her 'first and last mistake', Singh further says, "I apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed. I can't even look at myself. Please forgive me." However, the authenticity of the apology video has not been independently verified.

PM Modi Shares Late Night Video On Abusive Youth

The video surfaced hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video message on Instagram on Friday, saying he had forgiven the students accused of raising abusive slogans against him during the protest. The Prime Minister said that while the slogans directed at him and his late mother were deeply disturbing, young people should be given an opportunity to learn from their mistakes rather than face harsh punishment.

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Zero FIR Filed Into The Matter

Meanwhile, a Zero FIR was registered against Singh at Noida's Expressway Police Station on July 29 over the alleged derogatory slogans raised during the protest. The case has since been transferred to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi for further investigation.

According to the complaint, Singh allegedly used abusive language against the Prime Minister, undermining the dignity of the constitutional office and intentionally attempting to incite ill-will and disturb public peace. Police registered the case under Sections 352, 353(1), and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: Noida Police registered a zero FIR against Ruchika Singh over her alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ruchika had been living in Lotus Zing Society, Sector 168, for the past several years with her mother.



Mehtab Singh,… pic.twitter.com/JteEhRfNgx — IANS (@ians_india) July 31, 2026

Police have also visited the Noida housing society where Singh reportedly lived with her mother. Security personnel told cops that the apartment has remained locked since the protest.

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Reacting to the FIR, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which organised the Jantar Mantar protest, criticised the criminal case. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said objectionable language should not be condoned, but argued that criminal prosecution over such remarks could have a chilling effect on free speech, suggesting defamation proceedings would have been a more appropriate legal remedy.