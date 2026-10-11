'I Am An Indian Citizen': Dhruv Rathee Shows Passport In First Video Message After Release, Calls Detention 'Kidnapping' | VIDEO

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who was released after being detained ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) planned protest in Delhi, has alleged that plainclothes personnel forcibly entered his Gurugram residence, dragged him out of his bedroom and held him for nearly 23 hours without allowing him access to his phone or lawyer.

In a video shared after his release, Rathee held up his passport to assert his Indian citizenship and rejected claims circulating in sections of the media that he held a foreign passport. He described the incident as “kidnapping” rather than an arrest or detention and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of suppressing dissent.

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“This is my passport. I am, was and will remain an Indian citizen,” Rathee said in the video, adding that he had the same rights as any other citizen.

'This Is My Passport': Rathee Rejects Claims About Foreign Citizenship

Addressing the allegations about his citizenship, Rathee displayed his passport in the video and accused sections of the media of spreading rumours to justify his detention.

He said he was an Indian citizen and had every right to express his views and participate in public discourse. Rathee also thanked those who had supported him and sent messages following his detention.

The YouTuber maintained that he had not been given an opportunity to follow any formal arrest procedure and challenged the circumstances in which he was taken from his home.

'They Literally Kidnapped Me': YouTuber Recounts Gurugram Incident

Recounting the events of October 10, Rathee said he was asleep in his bedroom at around 7 am when his mother noticed several people moving around outside their residence in Gurugram’s Sector 56.

According to Rathee, around 20 people in plain clothes suddenly entered the house, pushed past his mother and moved towards his bedroom. He alleged that he was dragged out before he could understand what was happening.

Rathee further claimed that more than 50 people were present outside the house and that he was not given an opportunity to put on his slippers before being taken away in a vehicle.

“I am using the word kidnap here because this is not an arrest. There is no detention,” he said, alleging that the personnel did not identify themselves or explain the legal provisions under which he was being taken into custody.

He also claimed that he sustained injuries during the incident and that his parents were caught up in a scuffle. These allegations have been made by Rathee in his video.

Rathee Alleges Denial Of Phone And Lawyer Access

Rathee alleged that his phone was taken away during the incident and that his parents’ phones were also confiscated. He said he was taken between police stations and was subsequently kept in custody for approximately 22 to 23 hours.

According to the YouTuber, he was not allowed to contact his lawyer or access his phone during this period. He claimed that officials repeatedly told him that he was neither under arrest nor being detained and that he would be released.

Rathee questioned the circumstances of his detention, arguing that a formal arrest would have involved police personnel identifying themselves and explaining the legal provisions under which he was being taken away.

He also said he was doing well after his release but alleged that people were still monitoring his movements and that he was effectively under unofficial house arrest. These claims could not be independently verified from his account alone.

'Modi Has Turned India Into A Dictatorship': Rathee

In the video, Rathee accused the government of curbing democratic freedoms and described the incident as an “unofficial emergency”.

“Have you ever heard of this happening in any democratic country to a common citizen who has not broken any law?” he asked, alleging that he had been targeted for raising his voice on issues concerning the country and demanding a better Election Commission.

Rathee also referred to the detention of CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were taken into custody from inside an Air India flight after it landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on October 10.

He cited reports of thousands of people being detained across Delhi ahead of the proposed protest and argued that the action reflected a wider suppression of dissent.

Rathee also invoked the examples of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini while warning against authoritarian rule, saying that attempts to suppress public voices would ultimately face resistance.

Why Was Dhruv Rathee Detained?

Rathee’s detention came ahead of the CJP’s planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10. The party had called for a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police had denied permission for the planned gathering and implemented heightened security arrangements across the national capital. Several political leaders, activists and protesters were also reportedly detained as authorities sought to prevent a large gathering.

Rathee was released late on Saturday, while the three CJP leaders were released by an executive magistrate on Sunday morning after nearly 24 hours in preventive detention, subject to conditions linked to maintaining peace.

Rathee Thanks Supporters, Vows To Continue Speaking Out

Towards the end of the video, Rathee thanked his supporters and expressed gratitude to climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, whom he said had warned the government that he would begin a hunger strike if the detained individuals were not released within a day.

Rathee said he would continue speaking out on issues concerning the country despite attempts to silence him.

“The more you press, the louder and faster the voices of the people will be,” he said, reiterating his commitment to raising questions about governance and democratic rights.

He ended the video by thanking his supporters and saying, “Jai Hind. Vande Mataram.”