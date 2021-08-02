I am always with TMC: BJP MP Sunil Mondal says 'Suvendu Adhikari had misled me'

Kolkata: At a time when TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay had written several letters to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over cancellation of MP post of East Burdwan TMC MP Sunil Mondal as he had defected to the BJP, Mondal on Monday along with other TMC MPs had protested against Pegasus issue in the Parliament and claimed that he is with the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“Suvendu Adhikari had misled me and after defecting to the BJP he didn’t keep his promise. I didn’t resign from the TMC post nor did I get any post from the BJP. There is no organization in the saffron camp. I am always with the TMC,” claimed Sunil also adding that BJP doesn’t trust the turncoat leaders from TMC.

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee also confirmed that Sunil along with other TMC MP’s had jumped into the House well to protest against the snooping scam.

Kalyan also mentioned that the final call of Sunil’s rejoining TMC will be taken by TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Notably, earlier this day Sunil had also written a letter to CRPF asking to withdraw the central security as it is ‘very expensive to afford’.

However, West Bengal BJP vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar termed Sunil ‘opportunist’.

“Ahead of the West Bengal Legislative polls several opportunists had joined the saffron camp hoping that BJP would win and now since TMC won the election these opportunists are rejoining TMC,” stated Majumdar.

Notably, speculation over Sunil defection started after he visited TMC leader Mukul Roy’s residence at the national capital.