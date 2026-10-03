 'I Agree': CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Reacts To Post Calling Neha Bora More Talented Than Him
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HomeIndia'I Agree': CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Reacts To Post Calling Neha Bora More Talented Than Him

'I Agree': CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Reacts To Post Calling Neha Bora More Talented Than Him

An X user called Neha Bora more talented than CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke and praised her as a Gen Z icon. Dipke agreed with the comparison, prompting another user to call them ‘legends’.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Saturday, October 03, 2026, 05:21 PM IST
'I Agree': CJP Chief Abhijeet Dipke Reacts To Post Calling Neha Bora More Talented Than Him
Abhijeet Dipke (L) & Neha Bora (R) | File Pic

A social media post drawing a comparison between student leader Neha Bora and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke led to a short exchange between the two on X.

An X user shared the post praising Bora and placing her above Dipke in terms of talent. The post read: “Maturity is realizing Neha Bora is more talented than Abhijeet Dipke. A complete Gen Z icon with an absolutely ridiculous aura.”

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Responding to the comparison, Dipke simply wrote: "I agree." A user then reacted to Dipke's response, commenting: "Only legends can appreciate each other."

AISA national president Neha Bora has been at the forefront of protests concerning electoral-roll revisions and the role of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

She was taken into custody during a demonstration in Delhi on October 2 and later called on protesters to gather again at Jantar Mantar to press ahead with the agitation.

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